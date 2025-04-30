X!

Estonian curlers in second loss at World Championships in Canada

News
Harri Lill and Marie Kaldvee
Harri Lill and Marie Kaldvee Source: World Curling Federation
News

Estonian curling pair Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill lost 7–4 to Australia in the fifth round of the 2025 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, their second defeat of the competition.

Kaldvee and Lill's record is now three wins and one loss. They beat New Zealand 8–4, Turkey 9–2, and Spain 6–5, but lost 6–4 to Switzerland on Monday.

Australia's duo, Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, had the same win rate, losing 7–4 to Japan on Monday.

The pair ranks second worldwide, behind Kaldvee and Lill. They were the first curling team to represent Australia in the Winter Olympics, in 2022 in Beijing.
Kaldvee and Lill had a 4-3 win record against Australia going into Tuesday's game.

The Estonians fell behind 0–2 against the Australians. In the fourth end, the opponents took advantage of the last stone to stretch the lead to 1–5.

In the fifth end, Kaldvee and Lill used the power play to reduce the gap to two points, but in the next end, the Aussies widened it again to four points (3–7). The Estonian pair scored in the seventh end, but not after that. Gill and Hewitt held on for a 7–4 win.

The Australian pair now has four wins and one loss; Norway and the U.S. have the same record, while Kaldvee and Lill are at 3:2.

They next play Japan's Chiaki Matsumura and Yasumasa Tanida, who are also 3:2, at around midnight tonight Estonian time.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

