Mark Lajal wins in Provence ATP tournament round one

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal is through to round two of the ATP Challenger 175 tournament in Provence, France, after beating local player Maxime Chazal in three sets: 6–2, 4–6, 6–4.

Lajal is ranked 199th by the ATP, 127 places above his opponent.

He broke Chazal three times in the first set but was broken himself in the second.

Lajal broke early in the final set. Chazal equalized to 4–4, but one more break secured Lajal the win.

In round two, Lajal faces veteran Frenchman Benoit Paire (ATP 575), who beat compatriot Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg (ATP 247) in three sets: 4–6, 7–5, 6–4.

Paire's career-best ranking is 18th, achieved in 2016. He recently lost to Estonian player Daniil Glinka.

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

