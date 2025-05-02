X!

Runners Tiidrek Nurme, Liis-Grete Arro win in Viljandi

News
Tiidrek Nurme crossing the finish line in Viljandi.
Tiidrek Nurme crossing the finish line in Viljandi. Source: Tarmo Tomson
News

Top cross-country runners Tiidrek Nurme and Liis-Grete Arro claimed their first win at the Viljandi Lake Run (Viljandi järvejooks) on May Day, a 12-kilometer event that drew elite and hobby runners to Estonia's oldest public race.

Although officially a road race, the course resembled cross-country, especially after rain on Wednesday left it wet, slippery, and soft.

Nurme said: "The run was interesting. It rained yesterday, and the course was wet, slippery, and soft. The bog was deep too; I sank in up to my knees. A race worthy of the Viljandi Lake Run, legendary."

"It's mental — at one moment you're going downhill at a 2:50 [per kilometer] pace, and the next you're knee-deep in a bog and can't get through in four minutes. Then, you have to pick up the pace again, alternating between fields and roads," he went on.

Nurme and twenty-year-old Morten Siht led early on. Siht ran well despite the tough terrain, but 39-year-old Nurme's experience showed as he completed the 12-kilometer course in 37:10, edging Siht by six seconds (37:16). Reigning champion Leonid Latsepov followed 22 seconds later.

Reflecting on his strategy, Nurme said: "He had an easier time on the field; he's lighter. I knew the last one and a half kilometers were my strength, and that's where I made it count."

Liis-Grete Arro was the first woman to finish the Viljandi run. Source: Tarmo Tomson

The top eleven finishers were Estonians.

In the women's race, Liis-Grete Arro battled the tough conditions to take her maiden victory in Viljandi. She finished in 43:37, 24th overall. She said: "As far back as I can remember, today's course was the hardest ever."

"I must mention that I missed the bog crossing and had to turn back. I lost time, but it doesn't matter — a win's a win," she added.

"Honestly, I'm a terrible orienteer; I can get lost on a one-kilometer loop. Today I tried to watch where the men were going. It's a tough course, and I don't recall it ever being this hard in Viljandi," Arro added.

"I ran on emotion, all the time hearing, 'first woman, first woman,' which gave me such a boost! My partner and I have both longed to win this race, but neither of us had managed. It's amazing to finally bring it home!"

That partner, Karel Hussar, finished fourth too, in 37:59, just 49 seconds behind Nurme.

"This event is such a sacred occasion for our family, and winning it brings such a sincere and powerful emotion," she went on.

Helen Bell and Laura Maasik followed in second and third places.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Gallery: 20th Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival gets underway

16:40

Janari Jõesaar, Siim-Sander Vene shine in Polish league despite losses

16:01

Stakeholders disagree over need to ban lead from sports shooting

15:29

Runners Tiidrek Nurme, Liis-Grete Arro win in Viljandi

15:26

No changes yet to police license plate camera rollout as legal review continues

14:50

Pension funds' rapid growth slows in 2025

14:02

Estonia goes down against South Korea in ice hockey world champs

13:19

Estonia rises to second place in World Press Freedom Index rankings

12:35

Detours in place as Latvia's Salacgriva Bridge closes for one week

12:26

Estonia's curlers battle for world championship quarterfinals

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

29.04

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

30.04

SEB to relocate Baltics headquarters to new harbor area development

30.04

Soviet emblem removed from Tallinn's Russian Cultural Center

13:19

Estonia rises to second place in World Press Freedom Index rankings

01.05

Gallery: Defense and evacuation training exercise KILP underway in Narva

01.05

Estonia celebrates 21 years of EU membership

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo