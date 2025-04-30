X!

Estonia goes down 2-1 against Lithuania in World Championship clash

news
Estonia v. Lithuania at the Tondi Ice Hall, Tuesday, April 29, 2025.
Estonia v. Lithuania at the Tondi Ice Hall, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

The Estonian national ice hockey team suffered its first defeat before a home crowd at the 2025 IIHF World Championship Division I, losing 2–1 to Lithuania.

The teams also faced off at last year's World Championship, with Lithuania winning 6–1. Estonia later earned a 3–2 consolation victory over the southernmost Baltic state in a testimonial game for Lauri Lahesalu held before the current competition.

Estonia performed well at the tournament, held at the Tondiraba Ice Hall, up to now, and beat Spain 6–1 and Croatia 6–2.

On Tuesday, Conrad Mölder started in goal for Estonia but was injured in the first period and replaced by Villem-Henrik Koitmaa. Goaltending performance was not as strong as Lithuania's, particularly after the substitution, which may have affected defensive confidence.

Individual skill levels appeared somewhat lower overall in the matchup against Lithuania, while physical conditioning seemed to lag slightly behind that of their opponents on the day.

Lithuania also beat China 1–0 in the opening game, followed by a 5–0 win over Spain, remaining undefeated after their win over Estonia.

Estonia failed to convert any of their 15 shots in the opening period, while Lithuania had five shots which it, too, did not capitalize on, sending both teams into the long break scoreless. There was also less creativity and spontaneity with the puck in Estonia's offensive efforts, and a few poor decisions led to missed chances or turnovers.

Lithuania opened their account in the second period when Simonas Valivonis scored five minutes after play resumed. Midway through the period, Paulius Gintautas extended the lead to two during a power play.

In the final period, Erik Nevolainen pulled one back for Estonia, scoring midway through the period for his first international goal. The score remained unchanged after that.

The goals can be viewed by clicking on the video player below.

South Korea, Estonia's next opponent, joins Lithuania as undefeated after three games, while Estonia sits in third place after Tuesday's loss.

Wednesday is a rest day for Estonia; the competition resumes on Thursday at 4 p.m. with the Estonia-South Korea matchup.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:48

SEB to relocate Baltics headquarters to new harbor area development

17:16

Prosecution to challenge police executives' acquittal

16:54

Estonia goes down 2-1 against Lithuania in World Championship clash

16:27

5MIINUST to give free live show on Tartu's Kaarsild Wednesday evening

16:19

Expert: Spain, Portugal outage shows need for sync between production and consumption

16:07

Economist: Banks' Q1 profit statistics down to reporting differences

15:55

Soviet emblem removed from Tallinn's Russian Cultural Center

15:49

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

15:45

Estonia prepared to send 'coalition of the willing' forces to Ukraine, says PM Updated

15:21

Jaak Tõrs: Are bank profits big or small in Estonia?

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

09:33

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

29.04

Tallinn fires Tondiraba Ice Hall director Elena Glebova over fraud charges

28.04

Analyst: Price of electricity far beyond Finland's keeping investments out of Estonia

29.04

Estonia should have 110 'crisis stores' by end of 2026

15:45

Estonia prepared to send 'coalition of the willing' forces to Ukraine, says PM Updated

29.04

Hidden in socks and underwear, seed smuggling blossoms on Russian-Estonian border

29.04

Energy experts: Major power outage unlikely in Estonia

29.04

British stars Morcheeba announce free Tallinn Day concert

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo