Estonia goes down against South Korea in ice hockey world champs

Estonia versus South Korea, May 1, 2025.
Estonia versus South Korea, May 1, 2025. Source: IIHF
Estonia's men's national ice hockey team lost 4–1 to South Korea in the 2025 IIHF World Championship Division I Group B match at Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn on Thursday.

The result means they cannot progress to Group A – the second tier of international ice hockey.

The host nation started well, beating Spain 6–1 and Croatia 6–2, but lost 2-1 to Lithuania earlier in the week.

South Korea, which dropped from Group A to B last year, went undefeated in the tournament, defeating Croatia, China, and Spain, alongside Lithuania.

Ahead of the tournament, South Korea's manager Kwangeun Choi said: "Before the tournament started, I thought we'd come to Estonia and return to Group A without much trouble. But after seeing the teams here, I'm not so sure."

"I still believe we'll win the group, but maybe not as easily. The level of play has been very good," he added.

Several South Korean players compete in North American leagues, in Canada and the U.S.

The match began well for the hosts when Vadim Vasjonkin took a shot in the second minute. South Korean goalie Ha Jung Ho made the save, but the puck stayed in front of the net and Morten Jürgens directed it in.

The Koreans quickly replied: Sangyeob Kim equalized in the ninth minute, and Chong Min Lee put them ahead in the 15th minute.

South Korea continued to press in the second period, but Estonia's defense held firm. However, their counterattacks were unsuccessful.

Three minutes before the period ended, Yoon Seok Kang extended the lead to two.

In the third period, the Koreans controlled play, and Yuchan Kong's goal in the 47th minute sealed the win.

The final score was 4-1 (score by periods: 2-1, 1-0, 1-0).

Estonia recorded 24 shots on goal, four more than South Korea.

As a result of the defeat, Estonia is out of the fight for the top spot, and promotion to Division I Group A is no longer possible. Advancement is still open for South Korea (12 points) and Lithuania (11 points), who play a decisive match on Friday afternoon.

Estonia will face China for the consolation third place on Friday evening.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

