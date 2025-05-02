Janari Jõesaar, Siim-Sander Vene shine in Polish league despite losses

Estonian national basketball team players Janari Jõesaar and Siim-Sander Vene were top scorers for their Polish Basketball League (PLK) teams on Thursday, despite both enduring defeat.

Vene's Ostrow Wielkopolski traveled to Dabrowa Górnicza, losing by one point, 98:97.

The 34-year-old Vene was in good form from the start, finishing with 26 points (two-pointers 4/6, three-pointers 4/8, free throws 6/6), five rebounds, and three assists, matching the score he achieved against Lublin in January.

Jõesaar and Warsaw Dziki were also on the road, facing 2023 champions Sopot Trefl, who hold second place in the league standings. The team faltered in the decisive quarter, suffering an 80:71 loss.

Jõesaar, 31, scored 19 points in 23 minutes (two-pointers 8/8, three-pointers 0/1, free throws 3/3), grabbed seven rebounds, and recorded two assists.

Both players' teams are still in the hunt for playoff spots with two games left.

Legia Warsaw are third, coached by Estonian national team head coach Heiko Rannula.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!