Fencer: Tough training schedule ahead of euros, world champs

Katrina Lehis.
Katrina Lehis. Source: ERR
Fencer Katrina Lehis, who made a clean sweep at the Estonian Championships for the third year in a row, said while her form is good, no major conclusions can be drawn ahead of this year's European Championships, still seven weeks away.

Lehis was one of the team of four which took women's épée gold at the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, and herself took bronze at the same games.

"Fortunately, there's still time to work because the European Championships are not yet here. I definitely can't say that I'm in the best shape of my life and will now just maintain it," Lehis told ERR. "There's still time before the competitions, enough for ups and downs, but let's say everything is fine and we are motivated."

After a long wait, the team trained with newly hired head coach Samuil Kaminski at a camp last month.

Lehis filled in on his role. "He communicates with the personal coaches to understand each person's vision and the condition of their athlete. That is a very important aspect because it helps him make decisions together with the personal coaches."

Kaminski had been coach of Irina Embrich, one of the Olympic team medal winners.

"Since we can't have any trial competitions before the European Championships, there's a bit of uncertainty, but still, the tactical side is a plus," Lehis added.

Not only are the European Championships taking place in Italy in mid-June, but the Worlds follow in late July, in Georgia.

Next up is a flight to Bogotá, Colombia, where Lehis will test herself individually at another Grand Prix stage, after which a more extensive preparation with the women's épée team for the major championships will begin.

"Next weekend we have the GP stage in Bogotá, where I've thought of going to get more international competition practice, and then preparation for the European Championships will really begin," Lehis said. "We'll have two training camps. The first will be more internal, and the second already international. The training period will now be really, really tough."

--

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

