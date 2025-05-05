X!

Estonia misses out on world championship curling medal after losing to Australia

News
Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill
Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill Source: World Curling Federation
News

The Estonian curling duo of Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill lost 9:2 to the Australians in the third-fourth place playoff at the Mixed Doubles World Championship in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Kaldvee and Lill had already faced the Aussie pairing of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt in the group stage, with Australia winning 7:4.

The Estonians took six wins and three losses in Group B, enough to reach the quarterfinals, where they beat host nation Canada 7:5. However, they lost narrowly to Olympic champions Italy in the semifinals, 7:6.

Gill and Hewitt won eight of their nine Group B matches, earning a direct spot in the semifinals against Scotland. However, the inventor nation of the sport won 9:6.

On Saturday, Estonia fell 3:0 after the first end, but cut the deficit to 4:2 in the fourth.

In the next end, the Australians gained breathing room by scoring four points with the hammer advantage.

In the sixth end, Kaldvee and Lill had the power play advantage, but their opponents managed a steal and took a 9:2 lead. The Estonians then conceded.

Italy and Scotland met in the final, with the Italians winning 5:4.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:28

Eesti Energia: Electricity price up by nearly 20 percent on year to April

14:05

Infortar CEO: Estonian dairy sector has a place in international competition

13:55

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

13:36

Estonia misses out on world championship curling medal after losing to Australia

13:01

Estonian Military Academy to train more ground forces officers

12:38

Why is Estonia's largest military exercise named after a hedgehog?

12:33

High prices see people preferring cheaper foreign foodstuffs

12:04

European Commission probes Henrik Hololei on 'Qatargate,' conflict of interest

11:55

Foot fault call ends Kristin Lätt's run at season's first PDGA major title

11:40

Infortar to buy agricultural producer Estonia Farmid

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.05

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

04.05

GHB victim: My life was hanging by a thread

04.05

Uikala landfill a headache for rescue and environmental authorities

04.05

Solar boom causes difficulties joining the grid on Estonia's major islands

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

08:57

Measles-infected person recently traveled by bus from Latvia to Estonia

03.05

Tallinn to relaunch bid to find commercial tenants for Old Town properties

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo