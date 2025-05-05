Estonia misses out on world championship curling medal after losing to Australia

The Estonian curling duo of Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill lost 9:2 to the Australians in the third-fourth place playoff at the Mixed Doubles World Championship in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Kaldvee and Lill had already faced the Aussie pairing of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt in the group stage, with Australia winning 7:4.

The Estonians took six wins and three losses in Group B, enough to reach the quarterfinals, where they beat host nation Canada 7:5. However, they lost narrowly to Olympic champions Italy in the semifinals, 7:6.

Gill and Hewitt won eight of their nine Group B matches, earning a direct spot in the semifinals against Scotland. However, the inventor nation of the sport won 9:6.

On Saturday, Estonia fell 3:0 after the first end, but cut the deficit to 4:2 in the fourth.

In the next end, the Australians gained breathing room by scoring four points with the hammer advantage.

In the sixth end, Kaldvee and Lill had the power play advantage, but their opponents managed a steal and took a 9:2 lead. The Estonians then conceded.

Italy and Scotland met in the final, with the Italians winning 5:4.

