TalTech tied 1-1 with Tartu University in basketball league semifinal series

News
TalTech fans.
TalTech fans. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Basketball team TalTech/Alexela beat University of Tartu Maks&Moorits 86:80 in the Estonian Basketball League (KML) semifinal on Monday, tying the best-of-five series at one each.

Tartu had won the first game last Friday, 74:69.

In the decisive final quarter of Monday's game, TalTech turned a 56:61 deficit into a dominant 30:19 period, securing victory in front of 1,600 home fans.

From a narrow 68:66 lead, the hosts then went on a 9:0 run in just one and a half minutes, effectively sealing the game.

Rasmus Andre and Oliver Metsalu each led TalTech with 18 points. Metsalu, the team captain, also added nine rebounds, while Andre grabbed eight boards and drew nine fouls.

Carlos Jürgens contributed 17 points for TalTech.

Omar El-Sheikh was the top performer for Tartu, scoring 19 points and collecting seven rebounds.

The third game of the series is to take place on Thursday at the University of Tartu's sports hall; regardless of the outcome, a fourth match will be needed – which will take place on Sunday, in Tallinn. A fifth match will be required if the score is tied.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Andrew Whyte

