Estonia to host 2029 Disc Golf World Championships

Fourth day of the European Disc Golf Championships 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Fourth day of the European Disc Golf Championships 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia will host the Disc Golf World Championships in 2029 as well as several other events in a four-year deal inked with the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA).

The "non-traditional" deal was struck outside the usual protocol, the PDGA said.

Under the agreement, Estonia, which is hosting the major European Disc Golf Festival this summer, will hold the European PDGA Majors in 2026 and 2028, and the Professional Disc Golf World Championships in 2029.

Matthias Vutt, one of the leaders of Team Discgolf Estonia, said negotiations with the international governing body lasted nearly six months.

"It all started with an application we submitted in the fall, seeking the rights to host the World Championships in 2026 or 2027. When it became clear that the PDGA had decided to grant hosting rights in Europe only once every five years, and that the next championships would be held in the U.S., we had to rethink our plans," said Vutt.

The historic agreement reached this week is a "logical step."

"Although it is an unconventional deal, signed outside the official application windows, making this kind of arrangement was a logical step for both us and the PDGA. The governing body saw that we have the skills, experience, national and municipal support, and most importantly, the will to host the world's best disc golf tournaments," he said.

Vutt said it is "really exciting" to have a "clear vision" for the next four years. This will allow Team Estonia Disc Golf to focus on the big picture and develop stronger relationships with its partners, which include Tallinn, the government, Enterprise Estonia, and local sponsors.

"The goal is to make every year feel like the best event we've ever hosted. We want each edition to raise the bar just a bit higher," Vutt said.

"Whether it's the layout of the course, the fan experience, the media coverage, or the overall organization, we're committed to delivering something truly world-class. It's all about setting a new standard each time and building up to something truly spectacular by the time we reach the 2029 Pro Worlds," he added.

PDGA Executive Director Doug Bjerkaas called Estonia's bid "non-traditional" but said it was the "right time" to return to Europe.

The bid to host the event in 2026 or 2027 was "outstanding" but too close to Finland's in 2025, so the event will return to the U.S. in these years.

"That decision laid the groundwork for an even more exciting timeline for professional disc golf in Estonia and Europe," Bjerkaas said.

He added that the Estonian team has a "proven track record of running top-tier events."

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Helen Wright

