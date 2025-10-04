X!

Kenya's Julius Muriuki Wahome wins Tartu City Marathon with new record time

News
Julius Muriuki Wahome.
Julius Muriuki Wahome. Source: Adam Illingworth
News

Kenya's Julius Muriuki Wahome won Saturday's Tartu City Marathon, setting a new record time in the process. Estonia's Liis-Grete Hussar was victorious in the women's competition.

Wahome, 40, who has competed frequently in Estonia over the past two years, completed the marathon in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 36 seconds – the fastest time in the event's history.

Estonia's Raido Ränkel crossed the finish line in second, almost 9 minutes behind Wahome, with a time of 2 hours 27 minutes 21 seconds. Raivo Alla, was third, 5 seconds behind Ränkel.

Liis-Grete Hussar, who was competing in a marathon distance race for the first time in over nine years, claimed first place in the women's race with a time of 2 hours 41 minutes 08 seconds, followed by Helen Bell (2 hours 42 minutes 04 seconds) and Külli Sizask (2 hours 47 minutes 31 seconds).

The half marathon was won by Estonia's Deniss Šalkauskas in 1 hour 5 minutes 45 seconds ahead of Karel Hussar (1 hour 07 minutes 40 seconds) and Rauno Laumets (1 hour 10 minutes 53 seconds).

Kelly Nevolihhin won the women's half marathon with a time of 1 hour 20 minutes 58 seconds, followed by Minna Kelk (1 hour 22 seconds 18 seconds) and Anni Kingsepp (1 hour 22 minutes 37 seconds).

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole,

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:40

Estonia and Ukraine launch new project to train over 500 cyber specialists

14:35

Kenya's Julius Muriuki Wahome wins Tartu City Marathon with new record time

13:39

AI language app to help Russian-speaking children improve Estonian language skills

12:51

Mari Kalkun, Duo Ruut and SADU among winners at 2025 Etnokulp Awards

11:57

Gallery: New Tallinn exhibition explores transient nature of Instagram stories

11:04

Estonia counting on international cooperation to restrict Russian shadow fleet

09:55

Kristjan Järvi, Nordic Pulse and Jon Hopkins to bring solstice RITUAL to Tallinn

08:58

ERR in Ukraine: 'This will probably be our last visit to Kostyantynivka'

03.10

District heating prices expected to be lower than in previous years

03.10

Estonia's Stefan Arand claims historic F1 H20 qualifying win in Shanghai

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.10

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

03.10

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden join free 'Museum Sundays' till end of 2025

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

03.10

Crack duck unit eradicating Spanish slugs in Harku Municipality

03.10

Baltika clothing chain declares bankruptcy

03.10

Latvia suspends Ride Mobility scooters after deadly collision

02.10

Russian rapper Kamazz banned from entering Estonia ahead of Narva concert

02.10

€39 million EU funds redirected to Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal and Rapla-Lelle railway

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo