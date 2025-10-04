Kenya's Julius Muriuki Wahome wins Tartu City Marathon with new record time

Kenya's Julius Muriuki Wahome won Saturday's Tartu City Marathon, setting a new record time in the process. Estonia's Liis-Grete Hussar was victorious in the women's competition.

Wahome, 40, who has competed frequently in Estonia over the past two years, completed the marathon in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 36 seconds – the fastest time in the event's history.

Estonia's Raido Ränkel crossed the finish line in second, almost 9 minutes behind Wahome, with a time of 2 hours 27 minutes 21 seconds. Raivo Alla, was third, 5 seconds behind Ränkel.

Liis-Grete Hussar, who was competing in a marathon distance race for the first time in over nine years, claimed first place in the women's race with a time of 2 hours 41 minutes 08 seconds, followed by Helen Bell (2 hours 42 minutes 04 seconds) and Külli Sizask (2 hours 47 minutes 31 seconds).

The half marathon was won by Estonia's Deniss Šalkauskas in 1 hour 5 minutes 45 seconds ahead of Karel Hussar (1 hour 07 minutes 40 seconds) and Rauno Laumets (1 hour 10 minutes 53 seconds).

Kelly Nevolihhin won the women's half marathon with a time of 1 hour 20 minutes 58 seconds, followed by Minna Kelk (1 hour 22 seconds 18 seconds) and Anni Kingsepp (1 hour 22 minutes 37 seconds).

