Dina Ellermann crowned Estonian dressage champ for 14th time

The championships were in Perila, Harju County, and Ellermann was riding her home‑bred nine‑year‑old horse Royal La Luz.

Ellermann and Royal won both events, scoring 70 percent in Sunday's freestyle and finishing four percentage points ahead of the runner‑up.

"I'm very, very happy. I don't even have words right now. I bred the horse myself and I've known him since birth. At nine years old, to be able to ride out today with such a result, I don't have words right now. I'm so grateful," Ellermann said.

Dina Ellermann and Royal La Luz (photo taken earlier in 2026). Source: ERR

She used the same music in the freestyle that she had previously used with her Olympic horse Donna Anna, who is now on a well‑deserved break. But Ellermann said it takes time for the new horse to adjust to performing.

"He's performing really well here right now, but he has a very sensitive nature," she said. "It takes him time to calm down, because when we started international competitions in the spring, he was very scared and stressed about it. Today he already knew what music was and pulled himself together and focused on me."

Theres Radhaa and Don Carlos finished second, while Tiina Kuusmann and Ivanhoe were third.

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