Official says Isamaa member's husband got preference in Tallinn coalition deal

The Center Party–Isamaa coalition agreement signed this week includes an entry which constitutes a conflict of interest regarding leading Isamaa member Riina Solman, an outgoing deputy mayor said.

Solman was Isamaa's lead negotiator at the Tallinn coalition negotiations which led to this week's agreement being signed. The deal installed Peeter Raudsepp as mayor, at Isamaa's proposal.

The coalition agreement signed Monday includes a provision to renovate the Veskimetsa riding school in Tallinn, one of whose beneficial owners is Solman's husband.

Outgoing Tallinn deputy mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE) posted on social media that while the Veskimetsa is undoubtedly in a poor state of repair, objectively speaking it is not top of the list when it comes to sports infrastructure objects urgently in need of investment.

These would include addressing a shortage of ice rinks in the capital, an inadequate football infrastructure, and the need to build sports centres in Haabersti and Mustamäe, added Oja, who held the sports, culture, and law enforcement portfolio in the outgoing Isamaa–SDE–Eesti 200 Tallinn administration.

"Why are Isamaa and the Center Party doing this then?" Oja asked rhetorically in his post. The center is owned by the city and leased to Veskimetsa Tall OÜ, he went on to note. This company and the Tallinn Riding Sports School Foundation are both headed by Peeter Solman, the husband of Riina Solman.

Data from the Business Register reveals the real beneficial owner of the company leasing the base is indeed Peeter Solman, a board member of Veskimetsa Tall OÜ and one of six beneficial owners of the Tallinn Riding Sports School.

Riina Solman responded to ERR's inquiries on the topic, rejecting Oja's post as "spin" and a malicious denigration by a competitor politician. Even if a hypothetical conflict of interest had arisen, she would have a duty to recuse herself, which also excludes any apparent conflict of interest, she added.

In any case the renovation listed in the coalition document is not personally connected to her in any way, she said.

Riina Solman Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"The Anti-Corruption Act sets limits for preventing conflicts of interest. As an official, I have always followed and will continue to follow the requirement that neither I nor persons connected to me obtain any advantages because of my office," Solman said.

The renovation entry in the coalition pact "is not an initiative, but very generally worded as a point in the coalition agreement," Solman said, adding that it is not stated that the city-owned property will be completely renovated, but that there are maintenance issues. "The roof leaks rain, and the electrical systems date from roughly the year 1990," she said, adding that since it is city property, the city also has a duty of care.

Several deputy mayors who have viewed the facility also found that it was in need of renovation, she noted.

The work needs to be done quickly, to allow children's training and equestrian competitions to continue, she added.

During Oja's term as deputy mayor, the Tallinn City Theater, employer of some of Oja's close associates, received millions of euros from the city for renovations, Solman said.

The Veskimetsa riding school is located in the Roca al Mare district of Tallinn and close to the city's zoo. Renovation work would consist of a public–private partnership, with the state rather than local government making up the public half.

While not announced at the time of writing, media speculation has it that Solman will be one of the new Tallinn deputy mayors.

