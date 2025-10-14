Live on ERR: Estonia v Moldova in World Cup qualifier Tuesday evening

Estonia are in World Cup 2026 qualifying action again on Tuesday against Moldova at the A. Le Coq Arena. Watch the game live from 6.45 p.m. on ETV2 or by following the links in this article.

After Saturday's 1-3 home defeat to three-time World Cup winners Italy, Estonia will be looking to bounce back against Moldova on Tuesday evening.

A draw should be enough for Estonia to secure fourth place in the group ahead of Moldova, who they defeated 3-2 in Chisinau in March.

Nevertheless, head coach Jürgen Henn says Estonian are, above all, looking to put in a strong performance at home on Tuesday. "Every coach and team should always want to play as well as they can, not look at what the table requires. In that sense, this is not the place to think about points. We are focusing on playing as close to our [maximum] potential as possible," said Henn.

Estonia have only managed two goals in the qualifying campaign since netting three against Moldova, with captain Karol Mets (St. Pauli) calling on his side to end the year on a high.

"We have to be very intense, there has to be a lot of spark and fire on the field," said Mets, who returned to the squad for this month's double-header after a long break through injury. "We have to squeeze the absolute maximum out of ourselves. It's the last home game of the year and we definitely want to finish it with dignity and style."

Estonia v Moldova kicks off at 7 p.m. Estonian time on Tuesday, October 14 at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

Live coverage of the game starts at 6.45 p.m. on ETV2 here.

Estonia's final World Cup qualifier is against Norway in Oslo on November 13.

---

