Captain Mets returns for Estonia's World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Moldova

News
Estonia-Norway world cup qualifier at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Monday, June 9, 2025.
Estonia-Norway world cup qualifier at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Monday, June 9, 2025. Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR
News

Estonia are in World Cup qualifying action again this month with games at home to Italy and Moldova. Both matches can be seen live on ETV2 and by following the links in this article.

After suffering a 0-5 defeat against Italy in Bologna last month, Estonia must now face the same opponents at home as the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup continues.

On Wednesday, head coach Jürgen Henn announced his 26-man squad for the upcoming double-header at the A Le Coq Arena against the Azzurri on October 11 and then Moldova three days later.

Having been away from the national team for almost a year, captain Karol Mets returns to the squad and is in line to win his 101st cap for Estonia. Mets' last appearance in a national team shirt was on November 19, 2024 when he picked up an injury in the Nations League clash away to Slovakia.

"Karol's exact condition will become clear during the training camp – how severe his limitations are and how he feels," Henn told Estonian sports portal Soccernet. "Physically, he is in good shape, so we just need to determine how many minutes he can play. But Karol's contribution in the dressing room is also important. We have missed his leadership qualities," Henn added.

Strikers Karel Mustmaa, who plays for Greek side Thessaloniki PAOK, and Marten-Chris Paalberg of Pärnu JK Vaprus were both selected in the squad for the first time and could make their debuts.

Estonia are currently fourth in their five-team qualifying group on 3 points, with all teams having played 5 games. Estonia's only victory so far was the a 3-2 away win in Moldova in March, in which both sides finished the game with 10 men.

Estonia v Italy kicks off at the A Le Coq Arena at 9.45 p.m. on Saturday, October 11.

Estonia v Moldova kicks off at the same venue at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 14.

Both matches will be broadcast live on ETV2 here and live-streamed on the ERR News' sports page.

The full Estonian squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Moldova:

Goalkeepers

Karl Jakob Hein – SV Werder Bremen (GER)
Matvei Igonen – Degerfors IF (SWE)
Karl Andre Vallner – FCI Levadia Tallinn

Defenders

Karol Mets – FC St. Pauli (GER)
Joonas Tamm – Sepsi OSK (ROU)
Vlasiy Sinyavskiy – Bohemians 1905 (CZE
Maksim Paskotši – KAA Gent (BEL)
Märten Kuusk – GKS Katowice (POL)
Rasmus Peetson – FCI Levadia Tallinn
Michael Schjønning-Larsen – FCI Levadia Tallinn
Joseph Saliste – Paide Linnameeskond

Midfielders

Mattias Käit – FC Thun (SUI)
Martin Miller – Paide Linnameeskond
Markus Poom – FC Flora Tallinn
Rocco Robert Shein – Fredrikstad FK (NOR)
Markus Soomets – IK Start (NOR)
Kevor Palumets – Železiarne Podbrezová (SVK)
Martin Vetkal – FC Dordrecht (NED)
Patrik Krista l – FC Köln (GER)

Forwards

Rauno Sappinen – FC Flora Tallinn
Alex Matthias Tamm –Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)
Robi Saarma – FK Pardubice (CZE)
Ioan Yakovlev– Panionios (GRE)
Danil Kuraksin – FC Flora Tallinn
Karel Mustmaa – Thessaloniki PAOK (GRE)
Marten-Chris Paalberg– Pärnu JK Vaprus

----

Editor: Michael Cole, Siim Boikov

