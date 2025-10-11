X!

Live on ERR: Estonia v Italy in World Cup qualifier on Saturday evening

Estonia are in World Cup 2026 qualifying action on Saturday against Italy at the A. Le Coq Arena. Watch the game live from 9.30 p.m. on ETV2 or by following the links in this article.

Estonia go into Saturday night's game with Italy looking to improve on their 0-5 away defeat to the Azzurri in Bergamo in September. Midfielder Mattias Käit, who plays for Swiss side FC Thun, said the squad are confident of a stronger performance this time out.

"We have been able to prepare well for the Italy game," said midfielder Mattias Käit at the pre-match press conference. "I think we've been able to focus a lot on the many things that went wrong for us there. And I am confident that we will be able to perform better tomorrow. Plus, we have a full house at home, which is a better place for us to play," Käit added.

In their previous meeting with Italy, Estonia managed to keep the score goalless for almost 60 minutes, with Italy scoring all five of their goals in the second half.

Estonian national team head coach Jürgen Henn said that he is not ruling out playing five at the back, but reiterated that the most important thing will be for his players to remain calm.

"As I have said before, we definitely need to be flexible. Of course, in my view, it is not worth rushing into anything. But we need to be flexible, and if all the signs indicate that something needs to be changed, then we will need to change it," said Henn.

Mattias Käit Source: ERR

Team caption Karol Mets (St. Pauli), who has returned to the squad after a long injury break, is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes against Italy. Mets last played for the national team in November last year.

"We still have to follow a certain protocol for his return. I don't think he has any physical limitations in that sense, as he is fit to play and train. But there are certain restrictions in the process of his return, or steps that we have to follow," said Henn.

"The captain is back with the national team, and every team needs that. Right now, both on and off the field, he is a huge asset to us," said Mattias Käit. "His experience and the advice he gives are a great benefit to every player."

Henn is also very pleased with the way potential debutants Marten-Chris Paalberg (Pärnu JK Vaprus) and Karel Mustmaa (Thessaloniki PAOK) have handled themselves in training over the last few days.

"They fit in very well in terms of their nature and even, I would say, in terms of quality. The team has accepted them really  well. I can't say it's a surprise, because I've been watching them. But they are also physically up to the task, so I'm very optimistic about them," said Henn.

Estonia v Italy kicks off at 9.45 p.m. Estonian time at the A. Le Coq Arena on Saturday, October 11.

Live coverage begins on ETV2 from 9.30 p.m. here.

Estonia's next opponents will be Moldova at home on Wednesday. That game will also be shown live on ERR.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

