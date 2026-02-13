X!

Estonia face tough test as 2026/27 Nations League opponents confirmed

The Estonian men's national team.
The Estonian men's national team. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The draw for the 2026-27 men's UEFA Nations League was made on Thursday. Estonia will face Iceland, Bulgaria and either Malta or Luxembourg.

Estonia will be in League C in the next edition of the Nations League, after gaining promotion last time out.

First up for Estonia are two tough away trips to Iceland on September 26, then Bulgaria on September 29.

They then have two home games in a row – on October 3 against either Luxembourg or Malta, then Iceland again three days later. Both games will be played at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn.

After an away tie at either Luxembourg or Malta on November 13, Estonia's last game of the campaign is at home to Bulgaria on November 16.

The winners of the four League C subgroups will be promoted to League B for the next edition of the Nations League. The sides finishing in last place in each of the subgroups will enter into the relegation play-offs, with the losers dropping into League D.

Estonia's full set of 2026/27 Nations League fixtures is as follows:

September 26 v Iceland (away) kick-off 7 p.m. (Estonian time).

September 29 v Bulgaria (away) kick-off 9.45 p.m.

October 3 v Luxembourg or Malta (home) Kick-off 7 p.m.

October 6 v Iceland (home) kick-off 9.45 p.m.

November 13 v Luxembourg or Malta (away) kick-off 7 p.m.

November 16 v Bulgaria (home) kick-off 7 p.m.

Tickets for the UEFA Nations League matches will start to go on sale next week.

Editor: Michael Cole, Anders Nõmm

