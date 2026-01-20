X!

Estonian men's national team heading to Rwanda for FIFA Series tournament in March

The Estonian men's national team.
The Estonian men's national team. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Estonian men's national football team are set to take part in the 2026 FIFA Series this March, where they will be up against Kenya, Grenada and hosts Rwanda..

After a pilot project in 2024, the FIFA Series is returning this year, with a total of 48 national teams participating in 12 different tournaments during the international break this March and April.

Estonia will take part in one of two Fifa Series tournaments to be held in Rwanda, where they will be competing with hosts along with Kenya and Grenada.

The precise schedule for the competition is expected to be announced shortly.

As things stand, Estonia are 129th in FIFA's world rankings, while Kenya are in 113th place, Rwanda are 130th and Grenada 164th.

"This is definitely a very interesting format, which gives us the opportunity to compare ourselves with completely new, but in and likelihood quite similar teams during the March international break," said Estonian national team head coach Jürgen Henn.

"Our goal is to make the most of this time, because after a long break, we need to find our rhythm again in order to be well prepared for the Baltic Cup in the summer and then the Nations League in the fall," Henn added.

According to FIFA, the aim of the FIFA Series tournaments is also to support the holistic development of football outside the pitch. Hosting and participating associations gain practical experience in event management, planning and referee development, as well as competition organization in ways replicating the conditions of hosting major international tournaments.

The other four-team men's 2026 FIFA Series tournaments will be hosted by Australia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Puerto Rico and Uzbekistan.

Three women's FIFA Series tournaments will also take place – in Brazil, Ivory Coast and Thailand.

Editor: Michael Cole, Kristjan Kallaste

