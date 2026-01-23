Error-prone Tartu Bigbank lost European volleyball cup opener to Belgian club

Volleyball team Tartu Bigbank lost 3:1 in their first leg of their CEV Challenge Cup last-16 game at home to Belgian team Volley Aalst.

Although things went well in the opening set and Tartu also had its chances in the following ones, the decisive points were conceded to the opponent at key moments, with many errors taking place.

Tartu ultimately committed 23 service errors even as they scored two aces, but head coach Alar Rikberg said this was not the main problem - the team served more aggressively by design and the mistakes came at poor moments.

For Tartu, Martti Juhkami scored 19 points (+12), Stefan Kaibald added 18 (+9), Jack Williamas contributed 15 (+8), and Mart Naaber nine (+4). Bigbank's reception efficiency was 50 percent, attacks were converted at a 47 percent rate, 11 points were scored from blocks and two from serves, with 23 service errors.

Despite the loss, Tartu head into the return leg, away next Wednesday, hoping to take the match to a golden set.

