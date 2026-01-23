Daniil Glinka through to Challenger 100 quarter finals in Portugal

Estonian tennis player Daniil Glinka saw off tournament eighth seed Nicolas Mejia (Colombia) in round two of the Challenger 100 tournament in Oeiras, Portugal, bating him in straight sets 6:3, 6:3.

Glinka, ranked 200th in the world, had not needed to qualify for the tournament and beat Belgium's Gauthier Onclin in an arduous round one game, and is the only Estonian left in the competition after Mark Lajal was knocked out in round two.

He lost his opening service game in the first set to Mejia, ranked 31 spots above him by the ATP, but broke straight back and then held his own serve from then on. Toward the end of the set, the Estonian secured two more breaks, to win 6:3.

At the start of the second set, Glinka continued the same form, breaking Mejia's serve and went on to win the set and match from his second match point. The entire encounter lasted one hour and 28 minutes.

In the quarterfinals Glinka will face either fourth seed Francesco Passaro of Italy (ATP 140th) or American Stefan Kozlov (ATP 285th), both of whom came through qualifying.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!