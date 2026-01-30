Estonia's Daniil Glinka reaches Challenger 75 semi-finals in Portugal

Estonia's Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 200) has defeated Spain's Pablo Llamas Ruiz at the Challenger 75 tournament in Oeiras, Portugal, securing a place in the semi-finals.

Glinka achieved victory over his Spanish opponent in three sets: 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5)

The Estonian will now face Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal (ATP No. 265) in the semis.

Silva defeated Ivan Gakhov (ATP 263) in the quarter-finals.

---

