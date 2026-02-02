Estonia's Daniil Glinka climbs 33 places in ATP world rankings

Estonian tennis star Daniil Glinka has jumped 33 places in the ATP world rankings and is now just nine spots behind Estonia's number one Mark Lajal.

Since January 20, Glinka, 25, has played in two tournaments in Oeiras, Portugal, reaching the semifinals in the first and losing out in the final to Luxembourg's Chris Rodeschi in the second.

Glinka has now climbed 33 places in the latest ATP world rankings to 167th place.

Estonia's top men's player Mark Lajal fell five places in the rankings to ATP No. 158. Had Glinka won against Rodeschi in Sunday's final, he would have overtaken Lajal as Estonia's top-ranked men's player.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who recorded a historic victory at the Australian Open, remains the world's top men's player, with Jannik Sinner of Italy in second place.

In the women's rankings, Elena Malõgina climbed 20 places to reach WTA No. 410. Malõgina should rise even higher in the next rankings after recording the most significant victory of her career so far at the W35 category ITF tournament in Birmingham last week.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus continues as women's number one, followed by Iga Świątek of Poland in second. Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who won the Australian Open, is up to third place.

