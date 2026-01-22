Henri Veesaar lifts North Carolina Tar Heels to victory

Estonian center Henri Veesaar shone in his team the University North Carolina Tar Heels' 91:69 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

This was the Tar Heels' 15th win of the season. Veesaar's time in the limelight came mostly early in the second half by scoring eight quick points and assisting with a three-pointer.

Overall he had 29 minutes' court time, and finished with 15 points (two-pointers 5/7, three-pointers 1/3, free throws 2/5) on the scoreboard, in addition to grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds and two blocks.

The University of North Carolina Tar Heels have now collected 15 wins and four losses, and also have a 3:3 record in the ACC conference.

Meanwhile point guard Kerr Kriisa's Cincinnati Bearcats had to concede a 77–51 away defeat to top-ranked Arizona Wildcats. Kriisa saw two minutes of action but, aside from committing one personal foul, did not post any other statistics.

Cincinnati continue the season 10:9, while in the Big 12 conference play, they are 2:4.

