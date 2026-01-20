Basketball star Henri Drell's Joventut contract extended to end of season

Estonian national basketball team player Henri Drell is to stay with Spanish club Joventut Badalona to the end of the season, the team announced on Monday.

Joventut are currently 7th in the Spanish league and are also competing in the Champions League group phase.

Drell previously played in North America in the NBA G-League and even got court time in the senior NBA with the Chicago Bulls. He moved to Joventut from Tenerife in September, initially on a two-month contract, extended by a further two months in November.

On Monday, the team announced on its website that a clause included in Drell's contract had now been triggered, which extends the Estonian's deal until the end of June this year.

"The Estonian has integrated perfectly into the group and will finish the season with the club," the team stated. "Drell has represented Joventut in 22 official matches and has shown the best form of his career in the Spanish top league. Thanks to his versatility, he can play both at the three and the four positions."

The 25-year-old wing has played 16 La Liga games this season, averaging 11.3 minutes, 4.2 points, and 1.8 rebounds, and six Champions League games, averaging 14.8 minutes, 7.8 points, and 4.0 rebounds.

Joventut are 7th domestically (10–6) and face Unicaja, Chalon, and Würzburg in Champions League Group K.

The next game is on Wednesday, when they host Chalon, then on Saturday, Joventut face Baskonia in the domestic league.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!