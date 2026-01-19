X!

Gallery: European champion Niina Petrõkina gets hero's welcome on return to Estonia

Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
European Figure Skating champion Niina Petrõkina was given a warm welcome at Tallinn Airport after arriving home on Monday fresh from her victory in Sheffield.

Petrõkina, who won European Championship gold for the first time in Tallinn last year, got off to a flying start in the short program at the European Championships in Sheffield last weekend. The Estonian improved on her previous personal best by more than one and a half points.

Petrõkina followed that with a confident performance in the free skate on Saturday evening to claim her second consecutive European title and set a new Estonian national record of 216.14 points in the process.

Mihhail Selevko, who finished sixth in the men's singles at the Sheffield, also arrived back in the Estonian capital on Monday. Selevko and his older brother Aleksandr achieved excellent results in the short program in Sheffield, with both finishing in the top three.

However, the brothers fell out of medal contention during the free skate, with Aleksandr finishing in fifth overall and Mihhail in sixth.

Editor: Michael Cole, ERR Sport

