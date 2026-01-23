X!

Estonian figure skaters dominate in Riga

Nataly Langerbaur.
Nataly Langerbaur. Source: SCANPIX / ZUMAPRESS.com
Estonia's top figure skaters have been shining again in competition, this time at an international competition in neighboring Latvia.

Nataly Langerbaur, who the week before last took part in the European Championships in Sheffield, finishing 19th, led the women's category after the short program, while Arlet Levandi is doing the same in the men's.

Langerbaur picked up 58.92 points in a competitive field. This was a PB, breaking the one she set (56.21) just recently at the European Championships.

The Estonian placed a little ahead of Finland's Selma Valitalo (58.46) and Israel's Elizabet Gervits (58.04).

Meanwhile, Levandi, 20, scored 79.23 points in the short program and finished with a much more comfortable margin over the runner-up. This, too, was a PB for the Estonian, improving on his previous of 77.45.

Of other Estonian skaters, Elina Goidina is also leading in Riga, having scored 65.82 points in the junior women's category. Sofia Nekrassova was fifth with 51.83 points. In the junior men's event, Ilja Nesterov placed sixth with 52.64 points.

The free programs in Riga are to follow today, Friday.

Niina Petrõkina won the European Championships, her second back-to-back title.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

