X!

Figure skating Selevko brothers outside of medals in Sheffield

News
Aleksandr Selevko.
Aleksandr Selevko. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's figure skating brothers Aleksandr and Mihhail Selevko finished fifth and sixth respectively in the men's singles event at the European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield, England, on Saturday.

The pair had gone into the final program in second and third place and so in with a good chance of a medal.

Some consolation came from the fact that Aleksandr, based on his performance in Sheffield, will be representing Estonia at next month's Winter Olympics in Milan–Cortina.

Among the spectators was newly crowned women's European champ Niina Petrõkina, from Estonia, who had bagged her second European gold on Friday, after winning last year in Tallinn.

Petrõkina said she was there both to support and advise the brothers. "Stay true to yourself and feel every moment and movement in your program. I don't know how they prepare, but I support them and focus on what they're doing," she noted.

The pair were still in the hunt for a European Championship medal, as 24-year-old Aleksandr went into the free skate in second place and his year-younger brother Mihhail in third.

The gap between the siblings was very small, too: Aleksandr, who won European silver in Kaunas two years ago, scored 88.71 points in the short program, while Mihhail took 88.28 points.

Mihhail Selevko. Source: Ivan Danyliuk

Georgia's Nika Egadze went into the free skate in first place with 91.28 points from his short program, while the Selevkos needed to be at their peak, as Italy's Matteo Rizzo (88.00 points) was champing at their skates, while his compatriot Daniel Grassl (84.82 points) and defending champ Switzerland's Lukas Britschgi (82.12 points) had also surpassed the 80-point mark in the short program.

The free skate was performed in reverse order of finishers from the previous round, with the final group taking to the ice around 6 p.m. Estonian time.

Aleksandr went into the free skate from second place. He delivered a beautiful program, but unfortunately, there were several mishaps. The first jump planned as a quadruple was downgraded to a triple, and he fell on the second quadruple attempt. In addition, he also fell after a triple axel. This totaled 143.75 points for his free skate, nearly 23 points below his PB, while overall the older Selevko finished with a total of 232.46, placing fifth.

Mihhail meanwhile began his free skate with a couple of small mistakes, making landing errors on both quadruple toe loops. In the middle of the program, he fell after a triple axel and made an error on one spin. The remaining jumps were executed without issues, giving him 142.02 points, just under 17 points short of his PB; and 230.30 points, putting him one place behind his brother.

Egadze was the unsurprising champion, with 273 points.

Rizzo took the silver medal with 256.37 points, while the bronze went to Czech skater Georgi Reshtenko with 238.27 points. Britschgi was just outside the medals.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Supreme Court dismisses foresters' appeals over logging restrictions

16:21

Estonia's seniors struggle with media overload and shrinking public spaces

16:03

Minister hails Estonia, EU inking 'historic' South America trade agreement

15:49

Tallinn pushes Climate Ministry to update building energy rating methodology

15:11

Estonia's Defense League trains with French allies

14:29

Estonians putting off having children as economic, personal pressures mount

13:50

National forest manager to lay off up to 75

13:12

Cold snap causes Narva River ice jam fields to form

12:37

Tartu budget focuses on cultural center, Sõpruse Bridge as debt draws fire

11:59

Foreign Affairs Committee chair: NATO in the biggest crisis in history

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.01

Estonia's security services expel Russian reservist over security threat

18.01

Defense minister: Estonia still planning to take part in Danish drills in Greenland

18.01

Abolishing kindergarten fees to cost Tallinn €7 million annually

18.01

Former president: Europe needs fundamental changes to rise to new security situation

18.01

MEP: Europe's security problem is extensive dependence on US

16.01

Gallery: Iranians in Estonia rally in support of protests in front of US embassy

14.01

Estonia's security service expels student 'supporters' of Hezbollah and Iran's regime

10:34

Tallinn's longest-running night club to close for good Updated

18.01

Former ambassador to Kazakhstan: This is not how I meant to end my career

16.01

Tree-ring dating upends record for Estonia's oldest door

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo