Watch live: Estonia's Niina Petrõkina going for gold at European Figure Skating Championships

Estonia's Niina Petrõkina is in action at the European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield on Friday evening. Watch the women's free skate program live on ETV2 via the links in this article from 8 p.m.

After the short program, defending champion Niina Petrõkina of Estonia leads the way in the women's event at the European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield.

Petrõkina is followed by Belgium's Nina Pinzarrone (64.97), Anna Pezzetta (64.85) and Lara Naki Gutmann (63.75) (both Italy). Belgium's Loena Hendrickx (63.34) is currently in fourth.

Also representing Estonia in Sheffield is Nataly Langerbaur (56.21), who sits in tenth place after the short program.

In the free skate program, competitors will take to the ice in reverse order.

Langerbaur is in the third group at 10.25 p.m. (Estonian time), while Petrõkina is up last, from 11.44 p.m.

