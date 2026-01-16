Watch Live: European Figure Skating Championships continue in Sheffield

Live coverage of the European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield continues on ETV+ at 4 p.m. on Friday via the links in this article.

A total of 28 pairs will take part in the ice dancing competition. There are no Estonian pairs among them, though one Lithuanian pair and three Finnish pairs are competing.

The last to take to the ice will be Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (Italy), who have won the European title on the previous three competitions occasions.

---

