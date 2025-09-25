Estonian number 1 Hein set to make Werder Bremen debut away at Bayern

Estonian national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein looks likely to make his debut for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on Friday in an away game against champions Bayern Munich.

Werder Bremen head coach Horst Steffen has so far preferred Mio Backhaus between the posts this season. However, after Backhaus picked up an injury in training this week, Hein is expected to make his first appearance for the club on Friday evening.

"There was a collision in training where he injured his shoulder," Steffen said of Backhaus' injury at a press conference ahead of the Bundesliga clash with Bayern Munich. "The pain is preventing him from traveling."

"It's possible that his ligaments were also injured but we need a more accurate prognosis before we can say when he will be back."

Estonian number one Hein, who has just begun a loan spell from Premier League side Arsenal, will now get chance to impress at the Allianz Arena on Friday. "He has the opportunity to show what he can do, and if he plays like he does in training, it will give me a lot of confidence," said Steffen,

"Karl is a very dedicated player who works hard and proves himself constantly – but of course, the same goes for all of our goalkeepers."

Bremen are currently in fourteenth place in the Bundesliga having picked up 4 points from the opening 4 games of the season. Hein can expect a busy evening if he does get the nod against Bayern. The 33-time Bundesliga champions have started the season in top form with 4 wins from 4 outings and have already scored 18 goals.

Hein spent last season on loan with Spanish club Real Valladolid, where he impressed despite the side's relegation from La Liga.

---

