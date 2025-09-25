X!

Estonian number 1 Hein set to make Werder Bremen debut away at Bayern

News
Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: SCANPIX / IMAGO/Nordphoto
News

Estonian national team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein looks likely to make his debut for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on Friday in an away game against champions Bayern Munich.

Werder Bremen head coach Horst Steffen has so far preferred Mio Backhaus between the posts this season. However, after Backhaus picked up an injury in training this week, Hein is expected to make his first appearance for the club on Friday evening.

"There was a collision in training where he injured his shoulder," Steffen said of Backhaus' injury at a press conference ahead of the Bundesliga clash with Bayern Munich. "The pain is preventing him from traveling."

"It's possible that his ligaments were also injured but we need a more accurate prognosis before we can say when he will be back."

Estonian number one Hein, who has just begun a loan spell from Premier League side Arsenal, will now get chance to impress at the Allianz Arena on Friday. "He has the opportunity to show what he can do, and if he plays like he does in training, it will give me a lot of confidence," said Steffen,

"Karl is a very dedicated player who works hard and proves himself constantly – but of course, the same goes for all of our goalkeepers."

Bremen are currently in fourteenth place in the Bundesliga having picked up 4 points from the opening 4 games of the season. Hein can expect a busy evening if he does get the nod against Bayern. The 33-time Bundesliga champions have started the season in top form with 4 wins from 4 outings and have already scored 18 goals.

Hein spent last season on loan with Spanish club Real Valladolid, where he impressed despite the side's relegation from La Liga.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Siim Boikov

Related

play the game

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Estonian sanctions 2 individuals for undermining state sovereignty and territorial integrity

19:50

Estonian-Finnish collaborative exhibition opens for Tallinn Photomonth

19:42

Estonia's Matz Topkin 12th at World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore

19:36

Estonian number 1 Hein set to make Werder Bremen debut away at Bayern

19:22

Europe's Biggest Dance Show features Tommy Cash DJ set on Raadio 2 this Friday

19:04

Tartu Elektriteater to screen musical comedy horror program this October

18:48

Young Estonians having kids for love, not practical reasons

18:17

EKRE ousts dozens of members over rival local election bids

17:53

Estonia's Festheart film festival bringing top LGBT+ films to Tartu, Rakvere

17:06

Expert: 2026 state budget so much activities-based nonsense

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

13:23

Estonian museum director sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia by Russian court Updated

24.09

Gas stations lower prices again after hikes earlier in the week

24.09

Estonia approves budget with 4.5 percent of GDP deficit for 2026

10:44

Mahatma Gandhi statue finally installed in Tallinn

13:56

Government to modernize Language Act to meet labor market needs

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

23.09

Italy extends air defense systems rotation in Estonia after Russian airspace incursion

14:04

10-year-old Estonian needs €2.5 million gene therapy for rare disease

08:14

Expert: UN Security Council airspace violation talks highly successful for Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo