X!

Mark Lajal through to Orléans semifinals

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Pierre Froger/CO’Met Orleans Open
News

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal beat Remy Bertola (Switzerland) in three sets 6:4, 3:6, 6:3 on Friday, to reach the semifinals at the Challenger 125 tournament in Orléans, France.

Lajal comfortably had comfortably beaten Luxembourg's Chris Rodesch in straight sets, 6:4, 6:2 in the round of 16, previously defeating Norwegian Viktor Durasovic in a much more protracted first round match.

In the opening game of another close match, this time with Bertola on Friday, Lajal, ranked 145th worldwide and tournament ninth seed, went 40:0 up against his opponent's serve. However, he was unable to convert the break, then ended up losing his own service game. From this 2:0 deficit, however, the Estonian won four games in a row and held the Swiss player, ranked 274th by the ATP, to love in the last two service games of the first set.

In set two, Lajal had chances to break in two games, yet Bertola once again fended off three break points, then took his own chance in the eighth game to take the set 6:3, and push the match into a decider.

In that decider, Lajal once again failed to convert his first break point in the fourth game, but made up for that in the sixth game, and then came back from 15:40 down in the seventh. He took the last game without dropping a point, and with it, the set and match.

The entire encounter lasted two hours and nine minutes.

Lajal's first serve success rate stood at 58 percent; he won 73 percent of points on his first serve and saved seven of nine break points faced.

Lajal was also able to conduct the post-match on-court interview in the French language.

He faces fifth-seeded Spaniard Martin Landaluce, who is nine places higher than him in the world rankings, in the semifinals. The pair have not met on court competitively before.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:22

Eesti 200 Riigikogu group chair: Car tax is here to stay

14:52

Estonia Pledges €10 million to NATO-US Ukraine-supporting PURL initiative

14:36

Mark Lajal through to Orléans semifinals

13:17

'Foreign' drone fragment found in southwestern Estonia

12:03

Karl Hein pulls off good saves, but not enough to fend off Harry Kane's Bayern

11:56

Minister: Rheinmetall ammunition plant offer did not suit Estonia

10:37

Minister: Images shown to UN knowing Russia would lie about airspace breach

09:48

Estonia's public IT spending and investments doubled in 6 years, finds audit

09:03

Martin Laas wins last stage of Poyang Lake Tour cycle race

09:01

Tallinn rolls out public vape pen collection boxes in pilot project

be prepared!

Most Read articles

24.09

Gas stations lower prices again after hikes earlier in the week

26.09

Official: Russian economy might not be able to support war for much longer

08:42

Migration quota for 2026 in Estonia far from being met

25.09

Mahatma Gandhi statue finally installed in Tallinn

23.09

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

25.09

Estonian museum director sentenced to 10 years in prison in absentia by Russian court

26.09

Gallery: Tallinn's Pirita tee promenade in state of disrepair

26.09

Rescue Board to check smoke alarms in Estonian homes from end of September

26.09

Skeleton Technologies delays full production start, lays off staff in Estonia

25.09

Government to modernize Language Act to meet labor market needs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo