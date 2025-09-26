University of Tartu wins European rowing champs for second time

The University of Tartu's coxed eight rowing team took gold in the EUSA European University Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland last Sunday.

The crew, consisting of Markus Uibo, Karl August Ruusalepp, Kristofer Orgse, Rasmus Tensing, Martin Rahuoja, Margus Kodasma, Mark Theodor Jalakas, Nikita Žoglo, and cox Martin Siiman, covered the 1,000-meter distance in 2:45.15, beating out the University of Lorraine, France, by 0.32 seconds.

This was the second championship title for the team.

"The feeling is very good. The competition was tougher this time than when we last won gold, but we got things to click at the right moment," Orgse said post race.

Ruusalepp added that analysis made after the semifinal proved decisive. "We drew conclusions from the two training sessions and the heats, and achieved exactly what was needed in the final. This time, we trained more individually, and everyone maintained their level. Young rowers and more experienced athletes joined forces, and excellent team chemistry brought us the victory."

Behind Tartu and Lorraine, the University of Zagreb placed third (+2.28), followed by the universities of Bydgoszcz (2:47.65), Munich (2:48.47), and Gdańsk (2:53.37), all of which have strong rowing pedigrees.

