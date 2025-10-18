X!

Badminton federation bans coach over misconduct involving minors

News
A badminton shuttlecock.
A badminton shuttlecock. Source: Siim Semiskar / ERR
News

A badminton coach has been banned from involvement in the sport following allegations of them sending unsolicited inappropriate photos to minors, Ohtuleht reported.

On October 6 this year, the Estonian Badminton Federation board imposed a permanent ban on Karl-Rasmus Pungas, after an investigation which followed from a tip-off by a well-known social media influencer and reality show star.

Badminton federation executive director Siiri Rajamägi turned to the Estonian Anti-Doping and Sports Ethics Foundation (EADSE), telling Õhtuleht there appeared to be some substance to the stories and that "there were several girls who had the courage to share their stories with us."

Since the violations concerned minors and the actions had been systemic and over a lengthy period of time, the ban on Pungas was made permanent, the federation said.

The case began to unfold in spring when influencer Mallukas, real name Mallu Mariann Treimann-Legrant, had posted hinting that a coach had been sending inappropriate messages which included unsolicited images of his genitals to athletes, who were reportedly underage.

The badminton federation's board initiated a disciplinary proceeding to investigate the allegations and concluded that Pungas had violated section 3(2) of the coaches' code of ethics, which includes a requirement for coaches to uphold the right of those they are coaching not to be harassed or exploited, be it verbally, physically, or sexually.

The federation stated in a press release Friday that the conduct in question also failed to comply with current law, namely the requirements of the Child Protection Act.

The board says it will propose the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) revoke Pungas' coaching license.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:32

Badminton federation bans coach over misconduct involving minors

10:48

Gallery: Estonian actors and illustrators team up for Reading Aloud Day

10:03

31.1 percent of ballots cast after 5 days of advance voting in Estonia's local elections

09:17

Photos: Work begins on Saatse Boot temporary detour road

08:33

Deadline rapidly approaching for Eesti Laul 2026 entries

07:53

National Audit Office: Cost of maintaining regional public transport continues to rise

17.10

Estonian prosthetic technician helping Ukrainian soldiers get back to active life

17.10

Duo Ruut: We only started playing the zither by chance

17.10

EU has no plans to allocate new funds for the drone defense initiative

17.10

Estonian court rejects bid to close case against ex-Ukraine aid NGO chief

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.10

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

16.10

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced museum director to penal colony

17.10

Unclear if real-life 'Red October' Russian sub to be escorted when passing Estonian waters

16.10

Tallinn adopts new nightlife plan to improve accessibility and safety

16.10

Flying car touches down in Estonia

17.10

Experts divided over building underground tunnels in Tallinn

17.10

Group of unique gene variants governing Estonians' appetite

17.10

Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

17.10

Pollster: Center's grip on Tallinn hanging on EKRE and Parempoolsed's results

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo