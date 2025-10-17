X!

Police online pedophile response team catches over 50 offenders in 9 months

News
Computer keyboard (photo is illustrative).
Computer keyboard (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Over 50 online pedophiles were apprehended in Estonia in the first nine months of this year, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Experts say this represents a "significant" rise, and follows a more targeted Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) effort to catch offenders. The figure of 50 was the forecast total for the whole year, when the PPA special unit was set up.

Victims were reportedly as young as eight.

Elari Haugas, head of the serious crimes division at the PPA's North Prefecture, said the figure will be higher by year end.

"More of these criminals will definitely be caught this year, while the most recent one was apprehended on Thursday morning. Since this is an ongoing investigation, I can't go into details, but the suspect is currently being detained, procedural actions have been carried out, and the queue will soon reach the next individuals," Haugas said.

The problem is also a severe and rising one from the perspective of child psychologists.

"Sexually abused children, and the issue of sexual abuse in general, have grown to epidemic proportions in recent years. Not a single week passes without some new signal about a child or young person who has potentially experienced sexual abuse," child psychologist Mariana Saksniit said.

After identifying an offender and assessing risks, the PPA sometimes deploy a rapid response team to detain the individual. This can even include cases of physical breaking and entering.

"If videos show that entry has been made via balconies, those are cases where the door was not opened voluntarily. In cases of forced entry, if we know the person is in the apartment and refuses to open the door, then we really do everything necessary to take that individual into custody," said Haugas.

According to Saksniit, one preventive measure could be to introduce sex education in early childhood education.

"If we can talk more about sexual development in kindergartens, adults around our children will become more open and will stop stigmatizing certain topics. This is definitely one preventive measure we as a society can take," Saksniit said.

The PPA says it plans to allocate even more resources to the crime unit to help and reach abused minors more quickly.

The penalty under current law for sexually soliciting a minor can be up to three years in prison.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

local elections

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:21

Tallinn to clear snow citywide this winter, residents can report issues

14:49

Gallery: Estonian orchestra launches 'Arvo Pärt 90' world tour at home

14:10

Helen Saarnik: Spread of fake medicine in Estonia worrying

13:36

Gallery: Church digs in Tartu reveal wealth of church-related finds

13:02

A Reader Asks: Why do cats lick shower walls?

12:40

Supreme Court: Subsequent offenses count toward severity of punishment

12:01

Minister: War criminal Putin's place is in The Hague

11:23

Group of unique gene variants governing Estonians' appetite

10:38

Police online pedophile response team catches over 50 offenders in 9 months

10:16

Coalition split still stalling Estonia's Soviet monument bill

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced museum director to penal colony

16.10

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

16.10

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

16.10

Flying car touches down in Estonia

15.10

Yle: Finnish fighter jets may soon be able to fly in Estonian airspace

16.10

Tallinn adopts new nightlife plan to improve accessibility and safety

14.10

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

15.10

LuxExpress cuts Tartu-Riga trips, city discussing extra funding

16.10

Prime minister: Roads through Russian territory will remain closed

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo