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Estonian politicians split over sentences for child sex crimes

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Playground in Tartu.
Playground in Tartu. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
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Politicians are divided over whether penalties for child sex crimes are tough enough, with the justice minister defending current policy amid a push for stricter sentences.

Under Estonian law, sexual crimes against minors can carry prison terms of up to 15 years. In practice, however, offenders often receive suspended sentences or are released early on probation, plus are banned from working with children.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said the system is working as intended. She argued punishments are designed to prevent repeat offenses and, based on the numbers, are relatively effective.

"Statistics show these sentences are quite effective — even up to five times more effective than for other crimes," Pakosta said, adding that punished offenders generally do not go on to commit repeat offenses.

She acknowledged, however, that current sentencing may not align with the public's sense of justice. In her view, the focus should shift more toward prevention.

Pakosta said early sex education plays a key role in protecting children, helping them understand boundaries and recognize inappropriate behavior.

"It's a topic that needs to be discussed thoroughly at home, in kindergartens and in schools," she added.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

'Children are not to blame'

Center Party deputy chair and MEP Jaak Madison sharply criticized that approach, calling it inadequate.

He also took aim at Pakosta herself for shifting the onus of prevention onto kids, questioning her suitability for the role of justice minister.

"Children are not to blame when sexual predators target them," Madison said, arguing that predators should be "eliminated from society" as adult offenders are unlikely to be rehabilitated.

Isamaa chair and MP Urmas Reinsalu also called the current system too lenient. He said Estonia should consider mandatory minimum sentences in certain cases.

"Punishment must result in actual loss of liberty to prevent further harm," Reinsalu said.

Data shows that in nearly half of sexual offense cases against minors, the offender is a family member or close relative.

In most of the remaining cases, the perpetrator is someone known to the victim; strangers account for just 9 percent of offenders.

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Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

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