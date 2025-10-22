X!

Mia Mulenok crowned Fit-Model world champion in Dubai

News
Mia Mulenok.
Mia Mulenok. Source: EastLabs
News

Mia Mulenok was crowned world champion in her category at the IFBB Fit-Model World Championships in Dubai, while the whole Estonian team performed well there.

Mulenok won the crown in the up to 166 cm height category. She also won a bronze medal in the open category for juniors aged 15 to 23.

Fourteen countries were represented, and Estonia finished third, as several of their competitors finished in top 10 places, including Christin-Amani Kiivikas, who finished in fifth place in the women up to 169 cm category, and Viktorija Tkacenko who did the same in the up to 162 cm category.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

