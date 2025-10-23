X!

Mark Lajal out of ATP Challenger tournament in Brest

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Pierre Froger/CO’Met Orleans Open
News

Estonia's top player Mark Lajal is out of the ATP Challenger 100 tournament in Brest, France, after losing to American Eliot Spizzirri in three sets, 6:3, 1:6, 3:6.

Lajal had defeated Russian player Aleksei Vatutin in a lengthy three-setter in round one.

However, after winning the first set against Spizzirri, the number three seed in the tournament and ranked 103rd in the world, Lajal, now ranked 147th by the ATP, lost set two, then in the deciding set fell behind after having his serve broken.

While he managed to even out the score, he lost his serve again to make things 3:4 in games. Spizzirri won the next game to love and earned three match points on Lajal's serve, converting the last of these to take the match.

