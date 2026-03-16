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€16 million film campus to open in Ida-Viru County at end of summer

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jõhvi film campus.
jõhvi film campus. Source: ERR
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Estonia's first film campus is being built in Ida-Viru County and work is underway to ensure the region has people who can support the industry.

Two film studios and a center for a digital and multimedia incubation center are under construction in Jõhvi in eastern Estonia.

"The film industry is currently changing very rapidly. With the arrival of artificial intelligence, information technology and computer-generated backgrounds and films in general have entered the film industry very strongly," Teet Kuusmik, the driving force behind the Jõhvi film campus, told Sunday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

 "Since we have a complex that enables both infrastructure and support services, it is very important for us in this field to be pioneers and providers of innovative solutions — first in Estonia, then in the Baltic Sea region, and perhaps more broadly as well," he said.

A rendering of the future Jõhvi Film City. Source: Mapri ehitus

Evelin Saarmets, project manager of the film incubator leading the training programs, said it is positive that films have already been made in Ida-Viru County for several years.

As a result, many local people already have experience helping filmmakers.

"There are partners who would currently be ready to work with film producers in the county, but there could always be more of them. That is why we are running these incubation programs, so that local entrepreneurs and people interested in film production increase their awareness. They should be ready to get involved and know how film production works. We help create awareness about film production, and then it is easier to enter the film world and offer one's services," she said.

The Jõhvi film campus, which costs €16 million, is expected to open its doors at the end of the summer.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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