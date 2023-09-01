ERR in Ukraine: Fierce fighting continues on outskirts of Urozhaine village

In the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, Ukraine's counter-offensive continues. Over recent weeks, Ukrainian troops have managed to liberate several villages in the area. In addition to the fighting, it is also crucial for the soldiers to hone their combat skills on the training ground.

A few days ago, Ukrainian soldiers liberated the village of Urozhaine. Nevertheless, fierce battles continue to rage on the outskirts of the village. Among those involved in the fighting, are members of the Ukrainian Marines.

16 days as part of the counter-offensive followed by two days of rest and training, just eight kilometers from the front line. Such is the life of a Ukrainian Marine.

"It's good to come in for at least a couple of days of training, so that the soldiers know how to hold a weapon, how to move, hide and so on. They learn to duck and cover from both the left and right. One covers, the other ducks. They have to be able to do it from both sides," a Ukrainian soldier nicknamed "Swan," told ERR.

Unfortunately, there is too little time to prepare the soldiers for battle. One fighter, known as "Tamm," joined the counter-offensive at the end of June having just completed a basic two-month training course.

"After participating in an assault on the contact line and coming back alive, you realize that you learn a lot more in a few days of real combat than you do during several months of exercises," said Oak.

On the hottest stretch of the front, these soldiers have liberated three Ukrainian villages in the past two months.

"Emotions do get in the way, both good and bad. When we go on the offensive, it's not worth thinking about whether we'll all come back alive or not. You have to assess the situation carefully," said "Tamm."

"The enemy has air power, helicopters, they have the whole arsenal. We have artillery, which works very well, but it is not enough. We need cluster munitions and air power to support the infantry attacks," said another soldier.

In addition to the weapons and equipment provided by the West, the Ukrainians are also in need of additional manpower. That means a new round of mobilization could be required.

"The longer you avoid mobilization, the harder it is to train afterwards. If you join up now, then there are veteran soldiers out here who will pass on their experience to you. They are role models. But if you delay, there will be fewer and fewer of them," said Oak.

The Ukrainian soldiers ERR spoke to didn't want to talk about their own side's losses. However, they do say they have suffered fewer than the enemy.

