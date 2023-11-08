Estonia welcomes EU's recommendation to open negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

The flags of Ukraine, the EU, Sweden, Finland and Estonia in Tallinn.
The flags of Ukraine, the EU, Sweden, Finland and Estonia in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonian politicians on Wednesday welcomed the European Commission's "historic" recommendation to start accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

"I welcome the enlargement report published by the European Commission today, recommending the launch of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. It is a historic decision," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement.

"For more than 20 months now, Ukraine has fought selflessly and bravely for everything we value and cherish in the European Union. Ukraine has chosen its future and Estonia is glad we have moved a step closer to a future where we are all part of one great family."

The minister said proposals for Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia are still being discussed.

"Estonia stands for the doors of the European Union to remain open," he said.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) wrote on social media that she expects the EU leaders to formalize the decision next month.

The commission announced its decision on Wednesday but stressed "the necessary degree of compliance" must be achieved. Now EU leaders must back the plan at a summit in Brussels in December, Politico Europe reported.

Earlier this year, Estonia launched a joint training program to prepare Ukrainian civil servants for the EU's accession process. The first 10 officials visited Tallinn in May.

It is also assisting both Moldova and Ukraine with their reforms.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

