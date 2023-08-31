Estonia's e-Residency program reports €40 million in state revenue

News
Liina Vahtras
Liina Vahtras Source: Laura Nestor
News

During the first half of 2023, companies owned by Estonian e-residents generated €37.7 million in tax revenue, a 57 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The majority of tax receipts, 55 percent or €20.6 million, came from labor taxes paid by e-resident companies registered in Estonia. The remaining 45 percent, €17.1 million, was collected from special case income tax, mainly dividends.

In addition to taxes, e-residents also paid €1.4 million in state fees, raising the program's economic impact to €39.1 million for the first half of 2023.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo said that the e-Residency program continues on a strong course. "For an increasing number of foreign entrepreneurs, e-Residency is a convenient way to conduct business in the European Union, providing a digital solution for safe and transparent operation, with low administrative cost. Although the maintenance and development of national IT systems is costly, in the case of e-Residency our return on investment is considerably higher. For every euro that Estonia spends on e-Residency, the program generates €7.6 in return," Riisalo said, adding that, for Estonia, e-Residency is not only a revenue machine marketed to foreigners, but a public e-service that also benefits a large number of local Estonian companies.

Liina Vahtras, who assumed duties as the new managing director of the e-Residency program in the beginning of June, confirmed that these results – achieving nearly 65 percent of the €60 million target set for 2023 – have exceeded the most optimistic estimates. "We are working hard to accelerate the issuance of digital ID cards so that our e-residents would face no delays when setting up their businesses in Estonia," Vahtras said.

In the first half of 2023, the majority of tax revenue, €12.6 million, was generated by e-residents engaged in professional, scientific and technical activities, followed by information and communication companies with €10.5 million and administrative and support service activities with €3.7 million.

As at the end of June, e-resident companies employed 5,027 Estonian residents, up by 284 compared to 2022. 

Despite a slight decline in major markets, Estonian e-residents established 2,302 new companies in the first half of 2023, a 6 percent increase compared to the previous year. The largest number of new companies have been set up by the citizens of Spain, Ukraine and Germany, with Turkey demonstrating a fast growth spurt, followed by France and Italy.

As at the end of June, Estonia has issued e-resident digital IDs to 5,428 foreign nationals, which is comparable to the annual average in recent years, i.e., approx. 1,000 new e-residents per month. The largest numbers of new applications have come from Spain, Ukraine and Germany, followed by Turkey and France, both showing a strong upward trend.

In 2022, the e-Residency program generated altogether €51 million in direct economic revenue for Estonia, whereas the program's total costs (incl. contributions from partner agencies) amounted to €6.68 million.

To date, Estonian e-resident status has been granted to 105,500 people from 176 countries (excluding repeat applications and invalidated identity cards). Over the years, these e-residents have established more than 27,000 companies in Estonia. Currently, there are 61,350 active e-resident digital ID cards in use. As of March 2022, citizens of Russia and Belarus are not eligible to apply to the Estonian e-Residency program.

Estonia launched the world's first e-Residency program at the end of 2014 with the aim of providing foreign nationals safe access to its public e-services, while also promoting cross-border entrepreneurship and generating additional revenue for the national budget.

As such, Estonia is the only country that offers a 100% digital entrepreneurship solution for foreign nationals, providing them with a state-of-the-art toolbox for setting up and running a location-independent international business.

Over the years, the program has generated around €183 million in tax revenue and state fees for Estonia.

In 2022, the Estonian government endorsed a new growth strategy for e-Residency, which envisions the program's annual revenue to reach €100 million by 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:43

Riigikogu council of elders to discuss parliamentary work after filibuster

19:11

Eesti Gaas raises prices for residential customers in October

19:01

Estonia's e-Residency program reports €40 million in state revenue

18:48

Bank of Estonia economist: No sign of rapid economic recovery ahead

18:12

Gallery: Tallinn tram completes test run on newly renovated line

17:47

No government consensus yet on top officials wage freeze

17:13

Estonia to support Slovenia mitigation efforts after devastating flooding

16:42

New Estonian ambassador to India presents credentials

16:39

SDE chair opposes creating special Riigikogu Kallas investigation committee

16:30

Kallas: Expectations on me should be same as those on Martin Helme

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.08

Kaja Kallas: Estonia's moral standards are so much higher

13:08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

29.08

FSA fines LHV Pank close to €1 million

30.08

Three state high schools open in Tallinn

08:55

Statistics: Estonia's GDP falls 2.9 percent on year to Q2 2023

30.08

State wants to renew e-Estonia brand

30.08

Ossinovski: MP Kallas has not given exhaustive answers on spouse's business

12:14

Central Tallinn scooter parking limited to designated spots starting Friday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: