Kallas still not responded to former prime minister's criticism

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has not responded to criticism made against her last week by MEP, fellow party member, and former Prime Minister Andrus Ansip who said her explanation of the eastern transport scandal did not sound believable.

Prime ministerial adviser Maris Lindmäe told ERR Kallas has been very busy during the week. She was not optimistic that time would be found next week to respond either.

Ansip also told journalists to put more pressure on Kallas when interviewing her and not let her avoid the topic.

The MEP also criticized the separation of Elektrilevi from Eesti Energia and the government's communication over tax rises and when making big decisions.

ERR asked Kallas for comment but did not receive a reply this week.

Ansip was prime minister between 2005-2014. He is still a member of the Reform Party.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!