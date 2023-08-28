Kallas refuses to attend Riigikogu select committee sitting Monday

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has for the second time refused to attend a Riigikogu select committee sitting to discuss funding for the presidential office, suggesting once more that Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) is standing in for her in this matter.

The PM was expected to attend two separate Riigikogu select committee sittings this week. On Monday, the PM was expected to comment on presidential office funding in the Riigikogu State Budget Control Select Committee, while continuing to do business in Russia during the war is the theme of Tuesday's Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee sitting.

But the Monday sitting will be canceled because Kallas refused to attend for the second time, once again suggesting Mart Võrklaev represents her in this matter, committee chair, head of the opposition Isamaa party, Urmas Reinsalu said.

Reinsalu said after the first meeting that the PM failed to attend that because Võrklaev could not answer the questions put to him, he decided to summon her again.

The committee chairman described Kallas' conduct as unprecedented and extremely unfortunate.

Because Gerrit Mäesalu, head of the prime minister's office, also could not attend the Monday sitting, Reinsalu proposed canceling it.

The Isamaa MP said he still expects the prime minister to attend the Anti-Corruption Select Committee sitting on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the state budget committee and the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee are set to convene for an extraordinary joint sitting to discuss business activities in Russia during the war. The summoned include Kaja Kallas, Tax and Customs Board Director Raigo Uukkivi, executive manager of Metaprint AS Martti Lemendik, executive manager of Stark Logistics Kristjan Kraag and a representative of the National Audit Office.

ERR reported on Wednesday that a transport company partially owned by the spouse of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Arvo Hallik, continued to operate in Russia during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

