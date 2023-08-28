Gallery: Estonian PM Kaja Kallas' visit to AS Metaprint in January 2022

While Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) claims to have been unaware of her husband's business activities in Russia, the Estonian Government Office's photo archive contains a gallery showing a visit Kallas made to AS Metaprint, one of the companies at the heart of the current scandal, on January 28, 2022.

On Wednesday, ERR reported that Stark Logistics, a transport company partially owned by the spouse of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Arvo Hallik, has continued to operate in Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This despite government criticism of company's which contined to do business with Russia in light of its military aggression.

Stark Logistics is half owned by the same company, which also owns Metaprint. While Hallik said his firm – Stark Logistics – was simply helping another Estonian company – AS Metaprint – wrap up its activities in Russia, it was later revealed the two companies have the same majority shareholder; Hallik's business partner Martti Lemendik.

On January 28 last year, Kallas visited Metaprint in her capacity as prime minister.

In addition, during an interview with ERR, Metaprint's executive manager Martti Lemendik revealed that Kallas has twice accompanied her husband to company events.

In response to ERR's questions about these visits, Kallas only replied that she had visited Metaprint on January 28, 2022, before the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that therefore, the topics discussed were different.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!