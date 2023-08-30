Kaja Kallas agrees to appear before Riigikogu committees

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Wednesday proposed her own dates and times for when she could appear before Riigikogu select committees to provide answers in the scandal to erupt over the Russian business ties of her spouse Arvo Hallik's company.

"Prime Minister Kaja Kallas contacted the Anti-Corruption Select Committee of the Riigikogu herself and offered them a meeting time of Monday, September 4 at 10 a.m.," Kallas' adviser Maris Lindmäe told ERR.

"It has also been agreed that on [Monday,] September 11 at 1 p.m., she will participate in a sitting of the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee," Lindmäe added.

Anti-Corruption Select Committee chair Mart Helme (EKRE) said that he spoke with Kallas on the phone and confirmed that Kallas' proposed time works for him as well.

An extraordinary joint public sitting of the State Budget Control Select Committee and the Anti-Corruption Select Committee was held in the Riigikogu Tuesday, where among those invited to participate were Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Stark Logistics CEO Kristjan Kraag and Metaprint CEO Martti Lemendik.

None of the aforementioned three individuals attended on Tuesday. The prime minister said that her busy schedule didn't allow for her to attend, but also justified her absence by noting that the issue at the heart of the sitting had nothing to do with the state budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!