Reform MP: Board meeting on September 8 will address Kallas controversy

The Reform Party's board is to meet a week on Friday, board member and MP Marko Mihkelson says. While the meeting was scheduled in any case, it will also get to discuss the controversy surrounding the business interests of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) husband, which have dominated the headlines in Estonia for the past week.

Mihkelson also seemed to draw a distinction between Estonia's strong support as a whole for Ukraine, and the current situation facing the prime minister.

Appearing on ETV morning show "Terevisioon" Wednesday, Mihkelson, who also chairs the Riigikogu's foreign affairs committee, said: "The Reform Party board, if I'm not mistaken, is due to meet next week."

"There is a board meeting to be held on September 8, and I believe that this matter will definitely be discussed there and then, nd I believe that Kaja will answer all the questions that have been raised there, too, as she has already been explaining, on a daily basis," Mihkelson went on.

Estonia's credibility in supporting Ukraine internationally remains as firm as it has been despite the recent controversy which has engulfed the prime minister, he added.

"Kaja Kallas is not the only Estonian politician who has stood up for Ukraine in these months – politicians and diplomats alike have been doing their jobs here. can assure you that this image of and belief in Estonia as one of the greatest supporters of Ukraine continues to exist today, and we will certainly not let it slide - and we must not, as it is directly related to Estonia's own security," Mihkelson, who has just returned from a visit to Ukraine, added.

While at meetings with commanders of Ukrainian units fighting on the front, Mihkelson said one of the first questions he was asked was whether Estonia was ready for war if they were to falter in Ukraine.

"We have to grasp just how dangerous this environment is, hence why our actions, words and deeds must be in sync with one another. I believe that even in the current situation, Estonia as a whole will come out of this situation clearly and unequivocally, that our support for Ukraine, and our own security will be just as certain, as they were before this scandal," he continued.

