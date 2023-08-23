Daily: Metaprint sold $17 million worth of goods to Russia during war

Metaprint, the company at the center of the scandal involving the prime minister, reportedly sold $17 million worth of goods to Russia during the war, the daily Eesti Päevaleht reports .

At the center of the scandal is Stark Logistics, a company owned by Kaja Kallas' husband Arvo Hallik, one of the activities of which has been the organization of shipments to Russia for AS Metaprint, another business owned by the majority owner of the same company.

Martti Lemendik owns slightly more than 50 percent of Stark Logistics through Toystor, and Toystor also owns 50 percent of Metaprint.

The Estonian daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reports that Metaprint sold nearly $17 million dollars worth of goods to Russia between the beginning of the war and the end of November last year, according to Import Genius, a database that compiles Russian customs data. It is unknown how much business Metaprint did with Russian companies after November.

Since the end of May last year, Metaprint has not moved goods in the opposite direction, from Russia to Estonia.

Metaprint has sent 484 shipments to Russia as of February 25, 2022, with the most recent three bearing a customs date of November 30. The majority of shipments are "sheets of non-alloy white steel" or black steel products.

In almost all cases, the goods have been sent to Aeroprom in St Petersburg.

Martti Lemendik did not return calls from Eesti Päevaleht.

