Daily: Metaprint sold $17 million worth of goods to Russia during war

News
Metaprint.
Metaprint. Source: ERR
News

Metaprint, the company at the center of the scandal involving the prime minister, reportedly sold $17 million worth of goods to Russia during the war, the daily Eesti Päevaleht reports.

At the center of the scandal is Stark Logistics, a company owned by Kaja Kallas' husband Arvo Hallik, one of the activities of which has been the organization of shipments to Russia for AS Metaprint, another business owned by the majority owner of the same company.

Martti Lemendik owns slightly more than 50 percent of Stark Logistics through Toystor, and Toystor also owns 50 percent of Metaprint.

The Estonian daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reports that Metaprint sold nearly $17 million dollars worth of goods to Russia between the beginning of the war and the end of November last year, according to Import Genius, a database that compiles Russian customs data. It is unknown how much business Metaprint did with Russian companies after November.

Since the end of May last year, Metaprint has not moved goods in the opposite direction, from Russia to Estonia.

Metaprint has sent 484 shipments to Russia as of February 25, 2022, with the most recent three bearing a customs date of November 30. The majority of shipments are "sheets of non-alloy white steel" or black steel products.

In almost all cases, the goods have been sent to Aeroprom in St Petersburg.

Martti Lemendik did not return calls from Eesti Päevaleht.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Kristina Kersa

Source: Eesti Päevaleht (EPL)

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:16

Daily: Metaprint sold $17 million worth of goods to Russia during war

20:52

Stark Logistics: Last trip to Russia in September

20:18

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

19:02

Universal electricity service too expensive for residential customers

19:01

Gallery: Victims of totalitarianism remembered in Maarjamäe

18:32

Vice-president of Riigikogu Toomas Kivimägi meets his Japanese colleague

18:02

Over 7,000 tickets sold for Estonia's Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden

17:40

Climate Council gets to work under leadership of Tõnis Arjus

17:08

Plan to bring basic school final exams to month of May

16:38

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp to build Maardu logistics center

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.08

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia on the road to becoming a dead-end station

21.08

Estonian Methodist Church quits UMC over LGBT rights

16:15

Company part-owned by PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

22.08

Finland may participate in Baltic air policing Updated

08:21

Food prices stabilize in Estonia, rise in VAT will bring further increase

21.08

Electricity prices in Estonia and Finland rise to €400 Tuesday noon

22.08

Tallinn deputy mayor: Fall will be most difficult period for traffic

10:05

No legal obstacles to registering companies at any address in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: