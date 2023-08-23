Stark Logistics: Last trip to Russia in September

Truck. Photo is illustrative.
Truck. Photo is illustrative. Source: Jenny Va / ERR
The CEO of Stark Logistics, Kristjan Kraag, stated in a press release that the company will cease transportation between Estonia and Russia in September.

"Since the beginning of the war, the company has had no customers in Russia. The company, which handles logistics planning and transport, still has an Estonian client, Metaprint, which has an aerosol packaging manufacturing in Russia, and whose owner has commented publicly in Estonian media about its closure. As the client's owner is also a major shareholder of Stark Logistics, Stark Logistics assisted in the closure of this company's Russian operations," Kraag said.

"The competent Estonian authorities have a well-documented overview of all the transports, and no profit has accrued to any Russian operator or final beneficiary; the trucks were not even refueled in Russia as part of the removal operations," Kraag added.

Kraag said that in 2021 and in the first quarter of 2022, shipments to customers in Russia generated a total of €3,422 and €522, respectively.

"Our turnover for the same period was €11.3 million and €13 million respectively. Since the outbreak of the war, we have only supported Metaprint's previous international contracts and asset transportation, and Stark Logistics' role in these activities will also end in September this year," Kraag explained.

"Someone had to do the job. Since the beginning of the war, we have not done business in Russia, we have not developed business there, we have not sought clients there, and all work related to the contracts of this Estonian company has been legitimate in form and substance," Kraag added.

Stark Logistics, a transport company partially owned by the husband of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), Arvo Halliku, has continued to do business with Russia during the war in Ukraine, transporting shipments for Estonian company Metaprint despite government criticism of companies doing business with Russia.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

