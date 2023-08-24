MEP: Prime minister must know what business her spouse is in

News
Andrus Ansip.
Andrus Ansip. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Andrus Ansip (Reform), a former prime minister and current member of the European Parliament, said the prime minister must be aware of her family's business activities, including her husband's. Ansip told ERR that lessons should also be drawn from history, citing the time when Konstantin Päts offered Russia $4,000 in legal aid, a scandal that plagued him for years.

"It is important for the prime minister to be up-to-date on all family matters and, if questions arise, to be ready to answer them exhaustively," the former prime minister said.

Ansip also drew parallels to the scandal involving British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his spouse, who owned a minor stake in an Indian software business that offered services in Russia. Sunak timely stated that his spouse was a passive shareholder who owned less than one percent of the company and was not involved in operational management decisions.

"I certainly don't have enough knowledge to to pass judgment on anything. I'd like to ask the prime minister to take the opportunity to give thorough clarifications. And these clarifications must indeed be exhaustive, to the satisfaction of the Estonian public, including the opposition parties," Ansip said.

He emphasized that it is now necessary to clarify exactly what the business was and how much of a rescue operation there was.

According to Ansip, it is too early to talk about international reputational damage.

"In today's Politico, there was a relatively balanced news item, with the accusation formulated by the ERR and a rebuttal by Kaja Kallas. Without going too far out on a limb, no stain can be inferred from this news item," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Grete-Liina Roosve, Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Government goes for new try with whistleblower protection bill

17:49

First shipload of shredded tires to be used as shale oil substitute arrives

17:24

Tallinn Zoo now needs to fix fault rainforest exhibit climate system

16:49

Finance Ministry reduces budget deficit forecast by €400 million Updated

16:46

Sports shooter Peeter Olesk takes world championship silver

16:15

MEP: Prime minister must know what business her spouse is in

15:53

Estonian leaders, institutions congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day Updated

15:27

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

15:15

Minister: Stark Logistics saga post mortem up to Kaja Kallas and her party

13:20

Metaprint 2022 financial report critical of Kallas-led government

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

22.08

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia on the road to becoming a dead-end station

23.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

10:05

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

15:27

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

11:00

President Karis expects PM Kaja Kallas to provide more detailed explanation

08:32

Dailies: Estonian prime minister's actions contradict her words

23.08

Daily: Metaprint sold $17 million worth of goods to Russia during war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: