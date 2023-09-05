Sibul: We still don't know how Novaria Consult loan moved

Priit Sibul.
Priit Sibul. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Priit Sibul (Isamaa), member of the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee, told ERR that the committee still lacks an overview of payment dates regarding PM Kaja Kallas' loan to husband's company Novaria Consult. Sibul said that the contract was signed immediately before the start of the Ukraine war.

Sibul told ERR in an interview that the contract, which PM Kallas shared with committee members Monday evening, was signed immediately before the start of the war and the loan was not due any time soon.

"Unfortunately, we have no documents to show when the money was transferred to Novaria Consult or proof in the form of payment orders on when it was repaid or the size of the installments. We just have the loan contract. So certain questions remain," Sibul said.

Asked for the significance of the contract being from right before the war, Sibul recalled how PM Kaja Kallas has claimed she had no idea of her husband's business, as well as the fact that the PM's visit to Stark Logistics parent company Metaprint took place around the same time. "Perhaps it was all a coincidence, while if that is the case, they should have come out with it straight away."

Sibul said that the committee has not decided whether and when to hold another sitting on the topic should it receive new information about how the money moved.

Talking about Monday's sitting, the Isamaa politician described it as peculiar that Kallas arrived without the contract or any other relevant documents.

A summary of the scandal is available here.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

